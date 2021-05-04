EuropeOffshoreOperations

Wintershall terminates rig contract with Northern Ocean

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 5, 2021
Wintershall/Seadrill

Germany’s Wintershall Dea has sent a contract termination notice to Northern Ocean, a spin-off company of Northern Drilling, for the West Mira semisub drilling rig, managed by Seadrill.

The termination follows the extended downtime period after the operational accident on the Nova field in the North Sea in March this year.

The accident took place while lowering a christmas tree from the West Mira, during which the winch wire snapped and the tree sunk to the seafloor 368 m below water level.

Northern Ocean said it is working with all its stakeholders and taking all commercial and legal actions necessary to limit the implication.

