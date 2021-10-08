Wirana and GSR Services join forces on green ship recycling

Singapore-based cash buyer Wirana Shipping Corporation and German expert in green recycling of ships and marine assets GSR Services have teamed up to provide safe and environmentally sound ship recycling solutions.

The move to offer a well-rounded complete service package to shipowners comes as accountability for industry action is not only being asked for by consumers but also increasingly by banks and investors. The alliance said it has costumised services to achieve fully compliant recycling of maritime assets and cover financial and contractual aspects alike, including the development of an inventory of hazardous materials (IHM), tailored compliance concepts, identification of the best suitable ship recycling facility, planning and finally supervision of activities.

Wirana has been an ardent proponent of the safe and responsible recycling of ships. Its own yard, R L Kalthia Ship Breaking, is one of the first facilities to receive a statement of compliance from Class NK for recycling as per HKC requirements in 2015. “There are many pieces to be aligned and it is critical to ensure that shipowners are able to conveniently and responsibly recycle their marine assets in a safe and environmentally sound manner to ensure that green ship recycling practices are widely followed. This alliance of Wirana and GSR, will assure shipowners of just that,” stated Rakesh Khetan aka Billu, CEO of Wirana.

“By combining the capabilities of Wirana and GSR, an unmatched solution is provided. From the recycling decision to final documentation, most advanced and convenient solutions are provided to owners. By also involving our partner company, Guideship Consulting Services, we add the most reputed supervision capabilities with a clear track record. Sustainable, responsible and competitive recycling of maritime assets is guaranteed by combining all our capabilities but also dividing responsibilities,” added Henning Gramann CEO of GSR Services.

The two companies will also seek out to work with various ship recycling facilities around the world to ensure that the experience of GSR Services is shared to nurture safe and environmentally sound ship recycling practices to the highest standards.