Wisby sends latest ship into Thun Tankers’ pool

Wisby Tanker has sent its latest product tanker into Thun Tankers’ Gothia Tanker Alliance network. The 7,000 dwt Wisby Argan becomes the fourth Wisby ship to be commercially managed by Thun Tankers.

“With Wisby Argan in our fleet we can further increase our client offering with another modern high quality tanker that is able to carry all sorts of biofuels and reach ports and terminals with restricted accessibility,” commented Joakim Lund, CCO, Thun Tankers.

