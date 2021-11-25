EuropeOffshore

Wood secures contract for largest gas reserve in Turkey

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinNovember 26, 2021
UK consulting and engineering firm Wood has been appointed by Turkish Petroleum as the integrated project management partner for the Sakarya gas field development project, located 150 km off the coast of Turkey in the Black Sea.

Under the contract, Wood will carry out the integrated project management and engineering verification for the first EPCI phase of the project which includes engineering, procurement and installation of the subsea production system, gas transport pipeline and umbilical, and onshore processing facility in Filyos. n the past year, Wood supported Turkish Petroleum throughout the project’s pre-FEED and FEED phases.

As Turkey’s largest gas reserve, the Sakarya gas field has a confirmed capacity of 405bn cu m of natural gas. On completion of the first phase in 2023, 10m cu m per day of gas will be delivered to the Turkish grid helping to build energy resilience across the country.

The new discovery could alleviate much of Turkey’s domestic gas import dependence, most of which comes from Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran via pipelines, along with liquefied natural gas from several countries including Nigeria, Algeria and the US.

