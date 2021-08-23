Worker dies after fire hits Pemex oil platform, several injured and five missing

A fire broke out on Sunday afternoon at a Pemex-run offshore platform in the southern Gulf of Mexico, killing one worker and injuring six, while another five have been reported missing.

Pemex said the incident occurred on the E-Ku A2 platform of the Ku-A processing center, which belongs to the Ku-Maloob-Zaap field in the Campeche Sound. The fire broke out at 15.10 hrs local time and was contained some 90 minutes later.

The state-run firm confirmed one of its workers died, three were injured and one person had a nervous breakdown. Three workers from Mexico’s Cotemar have also been injured and three are missing, as well as the two workers employed by Bufete de Monitoreo de Condiciones e Integridad.

The search for the missing personnel continues, while Pemex is working to stabilise the integrity of the facilities and assess the damage.

The company said it would carry out investigations to determine the origin of the fire.

Ku-Maloob-Zaap is one of the world’s largest offshore oil complexes. It is located 90 km offshore in the Bay of Campeche. The name Ku-Maloob-Zaap refers to the Pemex business unit. The unit contains five producing fields: Ku, Maloob, Zaap, Bacab and Lum. The complex is the second largest in Mexico after Chicontepec.