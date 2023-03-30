World’s first hydrogen dual-fuel straddle carrier launches in Antwerp

The Port of Antwerp-Bruges, one of Europe’s largest ports, now features what is said to be the world’s first hydrogen dual-fuel straddle carrier.

Launched by Antwerp Terminal Services (ATS), a joint venture between MSC PSA Europe Terminal (MPET) and PSA Antwerp, the machine uses the engine developed by Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB)’s clean technology division CMB.TECH.

Following a two-year design and development phase, the straddle carrier running on a mix of hydrogen and diesel fuel will be tested in live operations at PSAA’s Noordzee Terminal. The dual-fuel technology will replace 70% of diesel consumption with hydrogen, with the eventual goal of 100% hydrogen injection.

“Ports have already been identified as hotspots for hydrogen technology. Because of the heavy use of straddle carriers, dual fuel technology can offer the right balance between lowering emissions and retaining operational performance, robustness and cost-effectiveness,” said Roy Campe, chief technology officer at CMB.TECH.

The tests are part of the MPET & PSAA “Green Straddle Carrier Program”, in which the terminal operators are evaluating four major technological pathways to reduce these vehicles’ carbon emissions in their actual working environments, including hydrogen, biofuel, hybrid battery/diesel and full electrification.

Francis De Ruytter, head of sustainability for PSA Europe, Mediterranean and the Americas, said: “Straddle carriers are crucial in maintaining highly productive operations at our terminals, but at the same time they are responsible for approximately 90% of our direct emissions in Belgium. While at Europa Terminal, we are gradually moving towards automated stacking cranes in the yard, we realise that straddle carriers will remain a key element in our equipment fleet for years to come. That is why we are now investing in a program that examines various technological options and partners to make these vehicles more sustainable.”