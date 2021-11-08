World’s largest coal port plans for greener pastures with hydrogen initiative

Australia is looking to build a green hydrogen and ammonia hub at the nation’s largest coal export facility at the Port of Newcastle in New South Wales.

Port of Newcastle and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) have launched a $A3m ($2.2M) feasibility study into the development of a green hydrogen hub at the port that includes the backing of a $A1.5m funding grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA). The hub, called the Port of Newcastle Hydrogen Hub, will initially be underpinned by a 40MW electrolyser that, over time, would increase to a capacity of over 1GW.

The feasibility study into the initial 40MW hub will determine potential use cases for green hydrogen in the Hunter region. These include mobility, bunkering, energy production and industrial uses at the scale necessary to position the Hunter at the centre of the emerging global green hydrogen opportunity.

The study will also assess the suitability of an optimal site within the Port which, given its large size and existing infrastructure, has a range of options for developing and scaling-up hydrogen and ammonia infrastructure that can successfully link into existing East Coast supply chains.

Port of Newcastle and GIG have also signed a memorandum of understanding with Idemitsu, Keolis Downer, Lake Macquarie City Council, Snowy Hydro and Jemena, all of whom will participate in the feasibility study.