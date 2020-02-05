Yamanishi Shipbuilding files for court rehabilitation in Tokyo

February 5th, 2020 Asia, Shipyards

Yamanishi Shipbuilding might have survived 2011’s tsunami, but the Japanese yard has not been able to swim against the tide of cheaper Asian rivals and plunging demand for newbuilds, filing this week for corporate rehabilitation at a court in Tokyo.

The handysize bulk carrier specialist was hammered by the tsunami that killed nearly 16,000 people nine years ago, with much of the facility flooded and a near-complete newbuild badly damaged. However, the yard was rehabilitated and its 150 staff eked out a living with a dwindling orderbook, which as of today stands at just one small roro due for delivery this year to a Japanese owner.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

