YPF and Petronas sign agreement to advance LNG development in Argentina

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarSeptember 5, 2022
YPF, the majority state-owned Argentine energy company, has signed a joint study and development agreement (JSDA) with Malaysia’s Petronas related to an integrated LNG project in Argentina that will encompass upstream unconventional gas production, pipeline and infrastructure development, LNG production, commercialisation and international logistics.

The partnership will take advantage of YPF’s leadership in the development of the Vaca Muerta formation, and the experience and knowledge accumulated by the Petronas Group in the operation of LNG liquefaction facilities, both onshore and offshore, around the world.

Since 2014, the companies have been partners in the development of the La Amarga Chica block in Vaca Muerta, which today is producing more than 40,000 barrels of oil and 1m cubic metres of gas per day. The new project is intended to unleash the full potential of Vaca Muerta.

In addition to this agreement, YPF and Petronas signed a memorandum of understanding to continue collaboration in Argentina in other areas, such as oil production, petrochemicals and clean energy solutions.

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

