ZeroNorth buys bunker platform Prosmar

Technology company ZeroNorth has acquired online platform Prosmar Bunkering.

The deal sees ZeroNorth acquire Prosmar’s Bunker Dashboard solution and Bunker Pricer module, which will operate under the name Prosmar Bunkering. Prosmar’s two other services, Prosmar Risk and Prosmar Price Matrix, which offer freight risk management services are not included as part of the deal with ZeroNorth.

This is the first acquisition by ZeroNoth since its capital equity raise of $50m earlier this year. ZeroNorth acquired ClearLynx, now ZeroNorth Bunker, another online bunker platform in December 2021.

Prosmar Bunkering will operate as an independent, standalone business, with the same management team currently running the company.

“The move to acquire Prosmar Bunkering directly supports ZeroNorth’s ambitious growth strategy within the bunker space, allowing the company to offer more accurate bunker prices,” ZeroNorth stated in a release.

Søren Meyer, CEO of ZeroNorth, said: “The bunker industry and its full value chain are integral to the process of decarbonising shipping. The business as usual way of operating must now be fundamentally challenged if we are to propel the industry forward rapidly enough to save the planet and meet tightening regulations.”