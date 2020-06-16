Zhejiang Shipping Group to order two supramax bulkers

Zhejiang Shipping Group to order two supramax bulkers

June 16th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Greater China 0 comments

State-run Zhejiang Shipping Group has issued an tender seeking shipyards to construct two 51,000 dwt supramax bulk carriers.

The company has allocated RMB330m ($46.6m) for the newbuilding project and it plans to deploy the new vessels for domestic coastal and river shipping operations. It expects to take delivery of the ships within a 24-month period.

Zhejiang Shipping will announce the winner of the tender on June 6.

Zhejiang Shipping currently owns a fleet of 24 bulk carriers with total capacity of 1.05m dwt.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.