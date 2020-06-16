Zhejiang Shipping Group to order two supramax bulkers

State-run Zhejiang Shipping Group has issued an tender seeking shipyards to construct two 51,000 dwt supramax bulk carriers.

The company has allocated RMB330m ($46.6m) for the newbuilding project and it plans to deploy the new vessels for domestic coastal and river shipping operations. It expects to take delivery of the ships within a 24-month period.

Zhejiang Shipping will announce the winner of the tender on June 6.

Zhejiang Shipping currently owns a fleet of 24 bulk carriers with total capacity of 1.05m dwt.