Zhongtian Technology secures $996m offshore wind farm EPC contracts

Zhongtian Technology secures $996m offshore wind farm EPC contracts

May 14th, 2020 Greater China, Offshore 0 comments

Chinese offshore engineering firm Zhongtian Technology, in consortium with Hudong Engineering and Shanghai Electric Group, has won a tender to provide offshore engineering services for SPIC’s Rudong offshore wind farm.

The consortium will carry out EPC engineering services for offshore wind farm operators Rudong Hefeng and Rudong Haixiang, and Zhongtian Technology’s portion of the contracts is worth a total of RMB7.062bn ($996m).

Zhongtian Technology, originally a telecom and cable equipment manufacturer, entered into offshore wind market in 2018. The company currently operates a fleet of two offshore wind installation vessels.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.