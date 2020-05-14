Zhongtian Technology secures $996m offshore wind farm EPC contracts

Chinese offshore engineering firm Zhongtian Technology, in consortium with Hudong Engineering and Shanghai Electric Group, has won a tender to provide offshore engineering services for SPIC’s Rudong offshore wind farm.

The consortium will carry out EPC engineering services for offshore wind farm operators Rudong Hefeng and Rudong Haixiang, and Zhongtian Technology’s portion of the contracts is worth a total of RMB7.062bn ($996m).

Zhongtian Technology, originally a telecom and cable equipment manufacturer, entered into offshore wind market in 2018. The company currently operates a fleet of two offshore wind installation vessels.