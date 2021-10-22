ZIM confirms seven vessel acquisitions

Israeli carrier ZIM has confirmed its ditched its usual chartering options for its latest fleet expansion plans. Splash reported earlier this week the Eli Glickman-led carrier had bought four ships in the 4,100 to 4,560 teu range. It now emerges it has bagged a fifth ship in this size range as well as two 1,100 teu ships, providing some balance to the red-hot chartering market.

Glickman commented in a release: “Since going public our focus has been to allocate capital to strengthen our commercial prospects and create long-term shareholder value. With the opportunistic acquisition of these much-needed vessels, we have drawn on our strong cash position and our agile approach to maintain and expand our operating fleet to meet growing customer demand, while remaining committed to delivering industry superior profitability.”

Glickman said that going forward, ZIM will continue to charter in the vast majority of its vessels.