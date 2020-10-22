ZIM heads to the UAE

In another landmark moment in the reshaping of ties in the Middle East, Israeli carrier ZIM will start calling at Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israel has opened diplomatic and trading ties with old foes, Bahrain and the UAE in recent weeks with Dubai terminal operator DP World looking at investing in the Israeli port of Haifa.

Two existing ZIM services will now offer service to and from Jebel Ali port in the UAE. Historically, all ZIM vessels have avoided calling at any Arab countries.

Rani Ben Yehuda, an executive vice president at ZIM, said: “We are pleased to offer our customers direct service to and from the UAE, and look forward to future growth in this trade, as well as further increase in the scope of our service portfolio.”