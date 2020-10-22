ContainersMiddle East

ZIM heads to the UAE

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers October 22, 2020
In another landmark moment in the reshaping of ties in the Middle East, Israeli carrier ZIM will start calling at Jebel Ali port in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Israel has opened diplomatic and trading ties with old foes, Bahrain and the UAE in recent weeks with Dubai terminal operator DP World looking at investing in the Israeli port of Haifa.

Two existing ZIM services will now offer service to and from Jebel Ali port in the UAE. Historically, all ZIM vessels have avoided calling at any Arab countries.

Rani Ben Yehuda, an executive vice president at ZIM, said: “We are pleased to offer our customers direct service to and from the UAE, and look forward to future growth in this trade, as well as further increase in the scope of our service portfolio.”

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

