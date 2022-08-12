ZIM invests in tracking solutions firm

Israeli carrier ZIM has invested $5.5m in compatriot tracking solutions provider Hoopo Systems.

Established in 2017, Hoopo provides asset and fleet visibility solutions, working on transforming unpowered assets into connected fleets to help businesses track and manage their operations, inventory, and equipment by providing real-time data and analytics.

ZIM’s funding will support Hoopo in developing a tracking solution for the maritime industry, transforming dry containers into smart, manageable fleets, including the use of solar energy to power the tracking devices.

“In a time when the ability to improve supply chains has proven to be a critical competency, we are pleased to embark on this new digital initiative. There are approximately 26m dry containers worldwide, and Hoopo’s cutting-edge tracking technology has the potential to revolutionise the way industry players track their movement, enabling further optimisation of container fleets,” said Eli Glickman, president and CEO of ZIM.

Earlier this month, ZIM injected $5m in scanning technology developer Sodyo. Proceeds of this investment are intended to further develop Sodyo’s technology and expand its implementation, including ZIMARK’s, a Sodyo-ZIM joint venture dedicated to applying Sodyo’s technology to the logistics sector and supply chain processes.