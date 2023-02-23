ZIM makes inroads in Vietnam

Israeli carrier ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. and Haiphong-based Hai An Transport and Stevedoring Joint-stock Company (HATS), announced today the launch of Lotus Link, a joint venture to operate domestic shipping services in Vietnam.

The joint venture will serve the major ports in Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh, Danang and Haiphong as well as satellite provinces and its hinterlands.

HATS, headquartered in Haiphong with offices across Vietnam, is listed on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange. HATS has been actively involved in domestic shipping in Vietnam for over 10 years and is today one of the largest liners in Vietnam. In addition, HATS is engaged in a wide range of marine and logistics related activities including terminal operations, offshore services, shipping agency container depot operations and warehousing.

Lotus Link plans to launch its first service in March, deploying Vietnamese flagged vessels to serve both local and international trades. The joint venture plans to expand its presence in Ho Chi Minh City and Danang later this year.