2020 Bulkers and RB British Marine bulk carriers collide in China

Norway’s 2020 Bulkers informed that its vessel, Bulk Shenzhen , was involved in a collision with the RB British Marine-owned bulk carrier RB Lisa while navigating under pilot on the Yangtze River today early morning local time.

The Liberian-flagged vessel is partly loaded with 103,655 mt iron ore cargo for Jinangyin, China. Bulk Shenzhen is now anchored at a safe anchor position on the Yangtze for investigation and incident formalities, 2020 Bulkers said.

According to the company, the 208,000 dwt vessel has sustained some steel damage in the bow area above the water line but it can proceed to its discharge port under its own engine power. There was no damage report on the 82,000 dwt RB Lisa.

No loss of life, personal injuries, pollution, or other environmental damage has been reported.

Oslo-listed 2020 Bulkers noted it has adequate hull and machinery insurance, as well as off-hire insurance which becomes active, if off-hire exceeds 14 days.