35,000 ships still need to install a ballast water treatment system within the next 40 months

Ship repair yards are bracing for a “tsunami” of belated business as a key regulation comes into view.

Approximately 35,000 vessels still need to retrofit and install a ballast water management system in the next 40 months working out at 875 retrofitting installations per month. “That is 700% more than what we have seen in recent years,” said Per Nykjaer Jensen, head of Danish retrofitting specialists EUMT Techcross Scandinavia, in a video posted to YouTube this week. It will definitely have an impact on the prices and the delivery times and the quality of the work



“It will be a tsunami for the industry, for everybody. It will definitely have an impact on the prices and the delivery times and the quality of the work done in the end,” Jensen warned.

Prudent owners were advised by Jensen to enter as soon as possible into fleet-wide agreements with established names.