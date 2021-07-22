74 bids received in ScotWind offshore wind auction

The race to secure seabed for Scotland’s next generation of offshore wind farms has attracted over 70 applications.

Crown Estate Scotland has received 74 applications from developers looking for the rights to build projects across the 15 areas of seabed available for development through the Scottish Government’s Sectoral Marine Plan for Offshore Wind Energy.

Initial offers for the first option agreements to successful applicants will be made from January 2022. Developers will then move forward with their detailed plans and start work on various types of activities that can advance their projects.

Option fees will be paid by successful applicants to Crown Estate Scotland in exchange for securing the rights to areas of seabed. The maximum amount payable will be £100,000 per sq km of seabed. Revenue profit from the leasing will be returned to the Scottish government for public spending to drive the green recovery and other Scottish government priorities.

Launched in June 2020, Scotwind has the potential to deliver enough green electricity to power every home in Scotland and help the country take a major stride towards net zero. It is also set to deliver major investment into Scotland’s economy.