A.P. Møller Holding invests in Danish green hydrogen producer

A.P. Møller Holding is investing EUR20m via a convertible loan into Denmark’s Green Hydrogen Systems, one of the country’s leading wind-to-hydrogen companies. The investment will go to meet accelerating demand for electrolyzer capacity.

A.P. Møller Holding is Maersk’s privately held investment company with approximately $20bn under management.

Sebastian Koks Andreassen, CEO of Green Hydrogen Systems, said: “There is an unprecedented momentum in the market for green hydrogen supported by industrial demand and political decisions to sharply increase installed hydrogen capacity in the coming years. The additional funds enable us to scale-up our existing production facilities to meet the surging demand. The investment from A. P. Moller Holding is a vote of confidence in our company and the incredible market potential we are looking into.”

As part of the agreement to invest, A. P. Moller Holding will have the right to appoint one member to the board of directors of Green Hydrogen Systems.

Jan Nielsen, CIO of A.P. Møller Holding, said: “We see hydrogen as an important part of the future green energy mix for industry, shipping and heavy transport. Green Hydrogen Systems has a compelling technology platform for electrolytic hydrogen production based on green energy and we are excited to support them in developing this platform further.”