EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group appoints Shell man as CEO

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 28, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
AREG

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has appointed Shell communications adviser David Rodger as CEO in a move to further assist net-zero strategies across northeast Scotland and beyond.

Rodger will rejoin AREG on October 1, where he previously spent four years as a communications manager.

He joined Vattenfall in 2009 and supported the development of the Clashindarroch onshore windfarm near Huntly, as well as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), of which AREG was a driving partner, before joining Shell in 2012.

“The northeast in particular has a strong base to work from with decades of energy experience and we want to make sure the local supply chain can take advantage of the exciting opportunities being created across the renewable energy sector, from floating wind to hydrogen and wave power,” said Roger.

Founded as a non-profit making organisation almost 20 years ago, AREG plays a key role in developing a sustainable renewable energy sector in the northeast of Scotland and across the UK, supporting around 190 of its members and attracting investment.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 28, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button