Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group appoints Shell man as CEO

Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has appointed Shell communications adviser David Rodger as CEO in a move to further assist net-zero strategies across northeast Scotland and beyond.

Rodger will rejoin AREG on October 1, where he previously spent four years as a communications manager.

He joined Vattenfall in 2009 and supported the development of the Clashindarroch onshore windfarm near Huntly, as well as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC), of which AREG was a driving partner, before joining Shell in 2012.

“The northeast in particular has a strong base to work from with decades of energy experience and we want to make sure the local supply chain can take advantage of the exciting opportunities being created across the renewable energy sector, from floating wind to hydrogen and wave power,” said Roger.

Founded as a non-profit making organisation almost 20 years ago, AREG plays a key role in developing a sustainable renewable energy sector in the northeast of Scotland and across the UK, supporting around 190 of its members and attracting investment.