Acciona buys into French floating offshore wind startup Eolink

Spain’s Acciona Energía has acquired 24% of the capital of the French company Eolink, which specialises in the development of floating foundations for offshore wind energy.

The move, which will see Acciona become the main shareholder, follows a financing round launched by the French startup to boost its floating offshore wind technology and take forward the maturation of its first 5 MW unit as a commercial technology.

Eolink was created in November 2015 with the aim of developing an innovative floating wind concept where four arms replace the classic single mast supporting the turbine. This allows for a lighter structure and a better distribution of the load, reducing installation and maintenance operations. In addition, the wind turbine’s anchoring system allows it to change its position naturally to face the wind, optimising costs and maximizing its performance, Acciona explained.

The first pre-commercial unit is expected to be installed at the SEM-REV test site, off the coast of Le Croisic, France, in 2023. With a height of 150 m and a 5 MW capacity, Eolink’s floating wind turbine will provide enough electricity to power 3,500 homes.