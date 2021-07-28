AmericasOffshoreRegulatory

Act introduced to solidify moratorium on oil and gas drilling off Florida

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 28, 2021
In September 2020, then-President Donald Trump issued an executive order to extend a ban on oil and gas drilling off the coasts of Florida for 10 years.

This week, Republican Florida Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott introduced the American Shores Protection Act to legally extend the moratorium on drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico and the south Atlantic Ocean to 2032. In the US House of Representatives, Republican Congressman Michael Waltz introduced companion legislation.

“As Governor of Florida,” said Scott, “I fought for and secured a commitment from the Trump administration to ban oil drilling off Florida’s coasts. While I’m glad the moratorium on drilling was extended for another 10 years under the Trump administration, it’s time to codify this ban into law.”

Rubio noted, “This legislation would solidify the protections that President Trump implemented, ensuring that both of Florida’s coasts will remain safe from executive action to revoke the moratorium.”

