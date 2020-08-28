Adani forced to pay $77m over its ‘exploitative’ actions Down Under

Australia’s Supreme Court has ruled Adani must pay a total of A$106m ($77.4m) to four companies over the Indian miner’s “unconscionable conduct” as part of a contractual dispute centred around its Abbot Point terminal in north Queensland.

The four port users – Lake Vermont Resources, QCoal, Byerwen Coal and Sonoma Mine Management – had disputed the charges set by the coal terminal in relation to access and handling.

“The applicant exercised contractual power to obtain a large financial reward,” a Supreme Court judge wrote in delivering her verdict in the long running trial. “It deliberately chose to do so knowing that it would thereby disadvantage the respondents.”

The judge hit out at Adani’s “dishonest” tactics. “These matters are also significant markers which show that the applicant’s behaviour was more than simply robust, and possibly unfair, commercial dealing, but was exploitative,” she wrote.