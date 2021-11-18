ADNOC dishes out Dalma gas project contracts worth $1.46bn

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts totaling $1.46bn for the Dalma gas development project located 190 km northwest of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The two EPC contracts, awarded to National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC) and a joint venture between Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering, include the construction of gas conditioning facilities, wellhead topsides, pipelines and umbilicals. Seventy percent of the award value will flow back into the UAE’s economy, ADNOC said.

Package A of the two Dalma EPC contracts was awarded to NPCC and is valued at $514m. It covers the EPC of four offshore wellhead towers, pipelines and umbilicals in Hair Dalma, Satah, and Bu Haseer fields. Package B, awarded to the Técnicas Reunidas and Target Engineering JV, is valued at $950m and covers the EPC of gas conditioning facilities for gas dehydration, compression and associated utilities on Arzanah Island located 80 km from Abu Dhabi.

The Dalma field is part of the Ghasha concession which is the world’s largest offshore sour gas development. Both engineering contracts are expected to be completed in 2025 and will enable the Dalma field to produce around 340m scfd of natural gas.