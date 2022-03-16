ADNOC revokes Petrofac’s tender ban

Offshore engineering specialist Petrofac has been allowed to participate in all of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)’s upcoming new tenders after the latter lifted the suspension imposed in March 2021.

The suspension by ADNOC last year followed David Lufkin, a former executive of Petrofac, pleading guilty in a UK court to three charges of bribery for offering and making $30m in payments to influence the awarding in 2013 of an engineering, procurement and construction contract to Petrofac for the Upper Zakum project.

Petrofac said the decision acknowledged its co-operation with ADNOC’s reviews and the company’s commitment to comply with the Group Supplier Code of Ethics. The lifting of the suspension has reinstated Petrofac in ADNOC’s commercial directory.