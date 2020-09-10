ADS Crude Carriers offloads VLCC for $25.5m

Norway’s ADS Crude Carriers has reduced its fleet to two following the sale of scrubber fitted 2002-built VLCC ADS Stratus .

ADS fetched a price of $25.5m for the vessel, significantly higher than the $24.51m value placed on it by VesselsValue. According to a post on social media by parent company Shiphold, the sale was at a $3m premium to the price paid for the vessel in 2018.

Delivery to the new owners, who were not named, is scheduled for around September 17.

ADS Crude Carriers was established in 2018 and is headed by OSM founder Bjørn Tore Larsen. Last year, the company agreed terms for a new credit facility which it indicated might be used for fleet expansion.