Aibel scores Equinor platform work

Norwegian offshore energy services firm Aibel has won a contract worth between NOK1.5bn and NOK 2.5bn ($148m and $246m) for extensive modifications and preparation of Equinor’s Aasta Hansteen platform for tie-in of the Irpa field.

The contract follows the front-end engineering and design awarded to Aibel last year. The company said the new project would secure work for more than 200 people at peak. Management and engineering will be carried out from Aibel’s office in Stavanger with the support of the offices in Oslo and Singapore.

Irpa, previously Asterix, is a gas field located 80 km west of the Aasta Hansteen platform in the Norwegian Sea. The field will be developed as a so-called tie-in to Aasta Hansteen with export through the 482 km long gas pipeline Polarled to the Nyhamna gas processing plant.

“In order to receive production from the Irpa field, comprehensive modifications must be made to the Aasta Hansteen platform, which will also extend its lifespan by seven years,” Aibel said. The project includes, among other things, integration work on the platform’s existing processing equipment as well as the construction and installation of a 450-tonne monoethylene glycol module.

Prefabrication and module assembly will take place at Aibel’s yards in Haugesund and Thailand. Offshore activities are expected from February 2023 with project completion in 2026.