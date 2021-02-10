Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy selected for Norfolk offshore wind project

Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy have been selected by Vattenfall as preferred bidder for the Norfolk offshore wind project located in the North Sea.

Should Vattenfall proceed with the development, the parties will conclude an EPCI contract to deliver HVDC converter platforms for the grid connection infrastructure.

The Norfolk wind zone is made up of the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas offshore wind farms, and it is planned to have 3.6 GW total installed capacity.

“Vattenfall’s Norfolk developments will use cutting-edge technology. These types of projects are always a partnership, and we’re very happy that Siemens Energy – Aker Solutions’ expertise will oversee the HVDC converter infrastructure. In addition, this appointment will give the local supply chain the opportunity to engage with Siemens Energy – Aker Solutions to explore the huge opportunities on offer at what will be the largest offshore zone in the world,” said Rob Anderson, Vattenfall project director for Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas.