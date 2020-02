Home Sector Offshore Alam Maritim AHTS contracted by Petronas February 20th, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Malaysia’s Alam Maritim has been awarded a contract by Petronas for the provision of an anchor handling tug and supply vessel.

The charter, which has already commenced, is for a period of up to 630 days and is valued at MYR28m ($6.7m).

Alam Maritim has seven anchor handlers in its fleet of 15 offshore vessels.