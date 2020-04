Home Sector Offshore Alam Maritim awarded anchor handler contract by Petronas April 3rd, 2020 Grant Rowles Asia, Offshore

Malaysia’s Alam Maritim has been awarded a work order by Petronas for the provision of an anchor handling tug supply vessel.

The contract has commenced already, is for up to 460 days, and worth around MYR24.8m ($5.68m).

Established in 1998, Alam Maritim is one of Malaysia’s largest OSV owners with a fleet of 39 vessels.