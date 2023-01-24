Alfa Laval rolls out first biofuel-ready separators

Alfa Laval has introduced what it says are the marine industry’s first biofuel-ready separators, which can tackle potential operational challenges associated with the use of the fuel in shipping.

Biofuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and fatty acid methyl ester (FAME) can be used by diesel engines without major engine modifications. However, Alfa Laval warned that they must still be cleaned effectively to prevent performance issues and expensive engine wear.

As a result, the Swedish marine equipment manufacturer has made its high-speed separators compatible with HVO (EN15940) and with FAME (EN14214 or ASTM D6751) blends comprising residual fuel and/or distillate.

“Biofuels will be the choice for many marine vessels, but customers must be certain that their equipment is prepared for them. With biofuel-ready separators and cost-efficient biofuel upgrades, Alfa Laval can provide that certainty,” claimed Markus Hoffmann, global sales manager for Alfa Laval’s marine separation and heat transfer equipment.

Alfa Laval said it has modified both the internal bowl components and the separator software to ensure optimal biofuel separation. “This makes setting up for HVO, FAME blends or conventional fuels a simple parameter change,” the company noted, adding that these developments are also available as upgrades for existing separators.

“Our biofuel-ready separators build on deep fuel insights, extensive research at the Alfa Laval Test & Training Centre and long cooperation with ISO and CIMAC. As biofuels continue to evolve, customers can count on Alfa Laval for efficient engine protection, just as they have with conventional marine fuels,” added Hoffmann.