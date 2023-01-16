Anthony Veder joins Germany’s Lubmin LNG terminal as minority shareholder

Dutch gas shipping company Anthony Veder has joined the recently-commissioned Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Germany as a minority shareholder.

Operated by Deutsche ReGas and located in the industrial port of Lubmin on the German Baltic Sea coast, the terminal sports one of TotalEnergies‘ two floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), the 2009-built Neptune , with an annual regasification capacity of 5b cu m of gas, enough to cover about 5% of German demand.

The shareholding has not been disclosed, but the Rotterdam-based shipowner said the move was part of the company’s plan to further strengthen and expand its activities.

In addition to the minority stake, Antony Veder is also providing three small-scale LNG carriers, Coral Fraseri, Coral Favia and Coral Furcata, the last of which brought the first LNG cargo to the terminal at the end of December. The vessels will serve as a shuttle, loading LNG at the floating storage unit (FSU) and discharging at the FSRU in Lubmin.

The LNG terminal in Lubmin is the first and currently the only privately financed FSRU-based terminal in Germany. In the first phase, it will have a regasification capacity of up to 5.2bn cu m of natural gas. In the second phase, starting in December 2023, another FSRU will be installed offshore to increase the regasification capacity at the terminal to 11.5bn cu m and from mid-2024, the capacity should be boosted by an additional 2bn cu m.