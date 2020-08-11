APM Terminals grows presence in Aarhus with ALC terminal acquisition

A.P. Moller-Maersk’s APM Terminals has acquired from Aarhus Logistics Center A/S (ALC) its container terminal in the port of Aarhus. Neighbouring APM Terminals Aarhus will take over the operations as well as the port areas of ALC effective September 1.

The terminal was established by ALC in 2017, however due to limitations regarding area capacity and lack of prospects ALC decided to divest the terminal to the much larger operation at APM Terminals in Aarhus. With APM Terminals as owners, ALC clients will have direct access to regular train services as well as a worldwide liner network.

“We are acquiring an interesting business with loyal clients, who will now gain access to a bigger network, and with that new development opportunities for their business. At the same time, we expect to be able to make the clients’ workday more efficient as administration decreases with just one operator,” said Dennis Olesen, managing director Nordics at APM Terminals.