APM Terminals signs agreement to develop bulk facility in Georgia

APM Terminals and Poti New Terminals Corporation (PNTC) have signed an agreement for the joint development of a new bulk cargo facility on the northern side of the Poti Sea Port in Georgia.

The agreement comes after APM Terminals presented its plans for the development of a deepwater port at Poti to the government of Georgia in February.

Under the agreement, APMT will invest in building a new dry bulk cargo facility including yard area and rail connection in Poti. The new facility will be built during the first phase of the port construction project and will generate additional capacity of approximately 10m tons.

“It is an important milestone towards reaching our ambition to develop the best-in-class logistics solution in Poti Sea Port which entails a modern dry bulk cargo facility capable to accommodate panamax vessels and handle various cargo types on 25 hectares of the customised area. This infrastructure will make the supply chain more efficient and effective for local and regional cargo owners,” said Keld Mosgaard Christensen, managing director of APM Terminals Poti.