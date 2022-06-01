Aquadrill to reactivate two rigs for contracts in India and Thailand

London-headquartered rig owner Aquadrill has announced contracts for two of its rigs worth up to around 83.5m.

The 2008-built drillship Polaris, managed by Vantage Drilling, has been contracted by Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for a 9-month campaign offshore India.

Aquadrill said the total contract value is expected to be approximately $66.5m, with work commencing in Q4 2022 following the relocation of the rig from Sri Lanka to Malaysia for reactivation, contract preparation, and upgrades.

Meanwhile, Aquadrill and a subsidiary of Energy Drilling Management have reached an agreement to provide the T-15, a tender assisted drilling barge, for a 5-month contract for operations in Thailand. The deal, worth $11.6m, includes a three-month $5.4m optional period. The work is expected to commence in August 2022 following reactivation and contract preparation.