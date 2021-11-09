AqualisBraemar LOC names new CEO

Norwegian marine engineering consultancy AqualisBraemar LOC has appointed Reuben Segal as the company’s new chief executive officer to replace David Wells, who will retire at the end of this year.

Segal, the current chief operating officer (COO) of AqualisBraemar LOC will take the helm from January 1, 2022. Wells has agreed to support the group in an advisory role thereafter. Segal has been the COO of AqualisBraemar LOC since 2016. Before this, he headed up the group’s Middle East operation.

“I have worked closely with both David and Reuben since we started our discussions about Aqualis Offshore. Since then, David, Reuben and the rest of the management team have built up a leading global company within the offshore energy and marine consultancy niche. With David not getting any younger, moving Reuben into the COO role in 2016 was part of the long-term succession plan for the CEO role,” said Glen Rødland, chairman of AqualisBraemar LOC.

AqualisBraemar LOC started as a dedicated marine and offshore oil and gas consultancy in 2013 and has grown into a global group that employs more than 900 people in 39 countries, offering services to renewables, maritime, and oil and gas sectors. Succeeding Segal as COO is one of the Aqualis Offshore co-founders, Bader Diab who is currently AqualisBraemar LOC’s regional managing director of the Americas region.