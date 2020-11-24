EuropeOffshore

Archer awarded North Sea contract by Aker BP

Archer has been awarded a five-year contract by Aker BP, with an additional three-year extension option, for the provision of platform drilling operations and maintenance services on the Ula and Valhall installations in the Norwegian sector of the North Sea. 

The contract will commence January 1, 2021 in direct continuation of the current contract.

Archer will deliver platform drilling, maintenance services and intervention support, including further integrated engineering, rental equipment and well services.

“Our experience with the Ula and Valhall assets stretches back over 30 years and we are immensely proud of this legacy. Aker BP’s long-term commitment to Archer outlines their continued confidence in our ability to deliver safe and efficient operations and we are delighted to continue this relationship,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.

