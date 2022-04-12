ASCO awarded offshore wind contract by Vestas

Aberdeen-based logistics and materials management company, ASCO, has been appointed by Danish wind turbine maker Vestas to work on a significant North-East offshore wind project, further strengthening its position in the renewables market.

The project on the Seagreen offshore wind farm, located 27km off the coast of Angus, will see ASCO’s ship agency division Seletar provide services including crew transfer to the operations of the project initially during the construction phase.

This latest project, which will be delivered from the port of Montrose, is the eighth awarded to ASCO in the renewables market, having previously worked on a range of projects including Hywind, Kincardine and the Moray East.

Service delivery manager for Seletar, Ross Irvine, said: “This latest contract win emphasises our position in the renewables landscape, something we have been committed to doing for some time. Over a period of a few years, we have seen a diversification in the industry and whilst our traditional core activities in marine and energy industries remain hugely important to us, we have evolved and developed skills to become more sustainable. The transferability of our skills and competences is a key strength in a market diversification strategy, enabling us to support the energy transition whilst enhancing the sustainability of our company.”

ASCO has also recently signed a letter of intent with Norway’s Global Ocean Technology (GOT) to further develop base, maintenance and logistics services for offshore customers in the North Sea. The collaboration also includes the provision of base services for upcoming offshore wind operations in the Southern North Sea.