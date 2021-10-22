Asia Maritime Pacific and Fleetscape ink sale and leaseback deal for six handy bulkers

London-based alternative capital provider Fleetscape said it has recently penned a deal to acquire six handysize bulk carriers from Hong Kong bulker firm Asia Maritime Pacific (AMP).

An affiliate of Oaktree Capital said the 35,800 dwt vessels will be leased back to AMP on a five-year charter with a purchase obligation at maturity.

Guillaume Bayol, managing director and co-portfolio manager at Oaktree, said: “Fleetscape are excited to finance the acquisition of a fleet of handysize vessels with AMP. The company has a large fleet, proven track record and a strong regional presence which fits well within Fleetscape’s strategy.”

The transaction was Fleetscape’s first sale and leaseback with AMP. The proceeds from the transactions were used to part-finance the acquisition cost of the vessels. AMP operates a fleet of around 70 vessels.