ASL takes another Diana panamax on charter

Diana Shipping

New York-listed bulker owner Diana Shipping has secured a time charter deal with Singapore’s ASL Bulk Shipping for another panamax in the space of just one month.

The Greek owner has fixed the 2013-built Maera at a charter rate of $26,000 per day after clinching a deal with ASL for the 2010-built panamax bulker Selina end-August at a day rate of $26,500.

The charter commenced on September 18 and will run through to between October 1, 2022 and December 15, 2022. In June 2020, Ausca Shipping in Hong Kong took the same ship on charter for $6,800 per day.

The Greek owner, with a fleet of 37 bulkers on a fully delivered basis, expects to generate around $9.7m of revenue on the minimum time charter period.

This is the company’s fifth deal this month for its bulker fleet, all fixed at significantly higher rates. Before the ASL charter, Diana sealed a deal with BG Shipping for the 2012-built post-panamax Amphitrite for $27,000 per day.

