Diana Shipping fixes post-panamax to BG Shipping

New York-listed bulker owner Diana Shipping has sealed a new time charter contract with BG Shipping for the 2012-built post-panamax Amphitrite .

The charter commenced on September 13 and will run through to between October 15, 2022 and December 15, 2022, at a charter rate of $27,000 per day. In March last year, Singapore’s SwissMarine took the same ship on charter for 13-15 months at a rate of $10,250 per day.

Diana Shipping said the charter will generate revenue of around $10.58m for the minimum scheduled period.

The Greek owner recently fixed the 2013-built kamsarmax Myrto to Solebay at $28,500 per day and the 2009-built capesize Houston to Koch Shipping at $27,000 per day.