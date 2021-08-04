Dry Cargo

Asset plays star in slowing dry bulk S&P scene

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowAugust 4, 2021
Dry cargo S&P activity has slowed down significantly in the last couple of weeks despite firm charter rates.

While Greek owners remain the most active bidders, keen to purchase vessels that can earn more than $30,000 per day, with Japanese owners still the most active sellers. Also of note, smaller traditional players are circulating their ships for sale.

This week a couple of impressive asset plays have been reported by brokers. Sea Star Ships Management is reported doubling its money on a supramax bought in October, selling the 2002-built Helena for $9m. The Chinese owner bought this ship for $4.9m 10 months ago.

Sales chatter also surrounds a ship belonging to El-Amira. The Egyptian player is reported selling the 2009-built Amira Ilham for $11.5 m. The handysize ship was snapped up for $5m less in November.

