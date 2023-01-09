Asso seals German cable laying deal

Greece-based offshore contractor Asso has sealed a deal to transport, install and protect the 220 kV export subsea cable system that will connect the 300 MW Windanker offshore wind farm with the German transmission grid.

Under the contract awarded by Cenergy Holdings’ cable manufacturers, Hellenic Cables, Asso.subsea will install more than 100 km of cable, using almost the full capacity of its fleet. The 2008-built cable layer Atalanti will be tasked with shallow water work, while the 2009-built Ariadne will carry out deep water cable installation and platform pull-in. Trenching support vessels Argo and Aethra will participate in the seabed preparation and post-lay burial operations.

Windanker is located in the Westlich Adlergrund area, north of the operational wind farms Wikinger and Arkona, which are linked by 50 Hz under Ostwind 1. Ostwind 3 is the grid connection project of the Windanker and the third offshore project for the grid connection of the wind farm areas to the northeast of Rügen island. The wind farm area is 25 sq km in size and is to be built and operated by the Spanish utility Iberdrola Renovables with its German subsidiary, Windanker GmbH.

Asso has been particularly active in the German offshore wind sector, having already completed several projects such as Borwin 3, Dolwin 3, Veja Mate, Deutsche Bucht, Global Tech 1 and Kaskasi and is currently involved in the development of the Gode Wind project.