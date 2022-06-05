Audubon Engineering awarded contract for Shell’s Mars Corridor assets

Audubon Engineering Company, a provider of engineering, procurement, construction and fabrication services, has entered a three-year contract with Shell Offshore, a subsidiary of Shell, to provide brownfield engineering and procurement (EP) services support for Shell’s Mars Corridor.

The contract, which comes with two one-year options to extend, covers some of Shell’s offshore assets in the US Gulf of Mexico, including its Mars, Olympus, Ursa and Vito tension leg platforms. The water depths for this deep-water portfolio range from approximately 3,000 to 4,000 ft (914 to 1,200 m).

The contract scope spans topside engineering and procurement services, encompassing single-well subsea tiebacks; crane, lifeboat and HVAC replacements; controls, firewater system and utility upgrades; gas-lift installation; and prefabricated skid packages.

Audubon’s local operating centres in New Orleans, Louisiana and Houston will execute the contract.