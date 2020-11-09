AW Shipping adds two VLGCs at Jiangnan Shipyard

AW Shipping, a shipping joint venture set up by UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) and China’s Wanhua Chemical, has signed shipbuilding contracts with Jiangnan Shipyard for the construction of two more 86,000 cu m very large gas carriers (VLGC).

The latest contract adds to the company’s order of three 86,000 cu m VLGCs at the shipyard in July.

Delivery of the two new ships are scheduled in January and March of 2023.

Adnoc and Wanhua entered into an agreement worth $12bn in July last year to form a shipping joint venture in the LPG sector. The jv, which aims at exploring and developing new downstream opportunities in the two countries, builds on a 10-year LPG supply contract.

Last week, Jiangnan Shipyard also secured contract to build up to six VLGCs with Petredec.