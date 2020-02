Home Sector Offshore Awilco Drilling secures LOI for semi-submersible rig February 25th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Offshore

Awilco Drilling has signed a letter of intent with Serica Energy for the provision of semi-submersible drilling rig WilPhoenix for a one well workover on the Rhum field. The program has an estimated duration of 45 to 70 days and will commence between September and October.

The contract value is estimated at $7.8m to $11.9m.

Awilco Drilling currently owns two semi-submersible rigs with another two newbuildings on the orderbook.