Awind becomes IWS Fleet

Norway’s Awind, a subsidiary of Awilco affiliate Integrated Wind Solutions (IWS) has changed its name to IWS Fleet, reflecting the ambitions of the parent company to strengthen its footprint in the offshore wind services arena.

IWS Fleet has two purpose-built walk-to-work commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction at China Merchants with scheduled delivery in Q1 and Q2 2023.

Earlier this year, IWS Fleet secured its first contract with Dogger Bank Wind Farm for chartering of one of its CSOVs. The contract will commence in Q2 2023 and the vessel will be used for commissioning of the 13 MW GE Renewable Energy Haliade-X turbines on the first two phases of the wind farm, Dogger Bank A and B.

The IWS Fleet vessels will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 DE design with a battery biased plug-in hybrid solution and fully prepared for continuous zero emission operations. In addition to two CSOVs, IWS Fleet also has options for up to four additional vessels.