B-Gas appoints Andrew McPhail as CEO

Danish gas shipowner B-Gas has appointed Andrew McPhail to the position of chief executive officer .

Atle Bergshaven, chairman of B-Gas, commented: “Andrew has extensive industry experience, most recently as vice president and head of commercial and business development at Evergas. He is a welcome addition to our competent and experienced commercial team in Copenhagen, Denmark, and will lead our efforts to further strengthen our position as one of the leading providers of coastal LPG transportation in Europe.”

Prior to Evergas, McPhail spent five years at Norden and prior to that was with Maersk Broker.

“I may be starting the new venture from the home office due to the Covid-19 situation, but I am really looking forward to the cooperation with the strong B-Gas A/S team in the years to come,” McPhail said on social media.

Established in 2011, B-Gas has a fleet of 13 modern semi-refrigerated and pressurised vessels.