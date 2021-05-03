Baker Hughes wins Petrobras subsea contract

Oilfield services major Baker Hughes has been awarded a subsea contract from Petrobras as part of the Marlim and Voador field revitalisation plan in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.

Under the contract, Baker Hughes will supply up to five subsea production and injection manifold systems, which will be fabricated, tested and assembled at the company’s facility in Jandira, Brazil.

In addition to the manifold systems, Baker Hughes will provide 32 modular, structured, subsea control modules – called Modpods, manufactured in the company’s Nailsea facility in Bristol, UK.

“This contract is a culmination of our multi-year engagement with Petrobras and builds on our history supplying subsea production systems to deepwater projects in Brazil,” said Adyr Tourinho, vice president of Brazil and Oilfield Equipment for Latin America at Baker Hughes.